BOSTON (WWLP) – The man that is believed to be behind the U.S. intelligence documents leak is due back in court on Wednesday where a judge in Boston will decide if he should remain jailed while awaiting trial.

During his first court appearance on Friday, the judge ordered 21-year-old Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira to remain in custody until Wednesday’s detention hearing. He has been based at Otis Air National Guard Base in Cape Cod and is a cyber transport systems journeyman. He was arrested Thursday at his home in North Dighton without incident.

On Friday, he was charged with possessing classified documents pertaining to national security and possessing national defense material. Over 100 classified documents from the Defense Department were found online.

These documents included things such as maps and satellite images from the Ukrainian battlefield to intelligence on U.S. allies, as well as pictures of classified information that are reported to have first appeared early last month.

The documents were shared first on the instant-messaging platform called Discord, which is popular amongst gamers.

Recently, The Air Force said they opened their own investigation into how a lone airman could access and distribute possibly hundreds of highly classified documents. The Air Force is also conducting a service-wide review of how each command handles classified information.