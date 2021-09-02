MA nurses want to know how hospitals spent state, federal COVID-19 funding

BOSTON (WWLP) – The attorney general has certified 17 potential questions that could appear on the 2022 ballot.

During the pandemic, hundreds of millions of dollars were given to hospitals across the state but that money never made its way to front-line workers prompting one group to call for more transparency. When COVID-19 hit the Commonwealth, our hospital system was flooded with patients all seeking life-saving treatment.

Massachusetts hospitals were given state and federal funding to cover the additional costs, but front line workers never saw a dime of that money.

“And I don’t think probably necessarily all of the funding that could’ve been best spent on the people that were taking the highest risk and having the greatest degree of burn out was effectively done as it could have been,” Julia Pinkham, executive director of the Massachusetts Nurses Association told 22News.

The three ballot questions that were proposed call for more transparency in the hospital finance space. The group also wants to ban hospital CEOs from receiving compensation from a company that develops, manufactures, or sells medical devices or pharmaceutical drugs.

Now that these questions have been certified by the Attorney General, they will need to get 80,000 signatures by December 1 in order to move one step closer to appearing on the 2022 ballot.