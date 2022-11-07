BOSTON (WWLP) – Midterms are Tuesday but Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin called this year’s election “anti-climatic.”

The secretary doesn’t think there’s much enthusiasm going into Tuesday’s election and believes voters are more interested in the ballot questions than they are in the candidates.

At a press conference held Monday, Galvin said that with all the new opportunities there are to vote, there has so far still been a low voter turnout. An excess of 1.1 million mail-in ballots were sent out to voters, and about 776,000 have been returned. And early voting has only seen a turnout close to 188,000 voters.

In 2018, there were a total of 2.7 million voters who turned out to cast their vote, and this year the Secretary of State is only expecting a total of around 2.2 million. As of Monday morning, the current voter turnout was at 19.8 percent.

Early voting turned out to be most popular among Independents, then Democrats and then Republicans.

Galvin also stressed to remember to turn over your ballot, “Every voter should be quite careful to turn over the back of the ballot to make sure they’ve found all of the questions, not just the four statewide questions, but any local questions that might be on the ballot as well. That’s a complaint we’ve already observed in some of the early voting.”

Voting integrity was also a topic of discussion at Monday’s press conference, but Galvin stressed that he is confident in the electoral process.

He also stressed that if you have not returned your mail-in ballot, do not rely on the mail system. He said the best way to guarantee your ballot arrives on time is to submit it to your local drop box before 8 p.m. on election night.