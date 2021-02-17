MA opens vaccine appointments for 65-year-olds, residents with 2+ medical conditions

BOSTON (WWLP) – An additional 1 million Massachusetts residents have been given the OK to sign up for vaccine appointments.

The governor said we are moving right along with our vaccine distribution plan and that’s why he’s opening up appointments to residents that are 65 years and older.

Baker and HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders said starting Thursday, February 18 at 8 a.m., residents that are 65 years and older can begin to schedule their vaccine appointments at Mass Vaccination sites and at regional collaboratives across the state.



On top of that, Baker has opened up appointments to residents with 2 or more approved medical conditions like Asthma, Cancer, COPD, and Type 2 diabetes.

“There are hundreds of sites across the state that are open where eligible residents can get vaccines including Mass Vaccinations sites in Danvers, Springfield, Foxboro, and Boston,” Baker said on Wednesday.

To protect vulnerable seniors, residents, and staff at low-income senior housing will also be allowed to sign up for their vaccines starting on Thursday, February 18.

The governor is asking eligible residents to be patient because appointments will be limited until the federal supply catches up with the demand.