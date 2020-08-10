MA police chiefs urge Gov. Baker not to sign reform bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of police chiefs is urging Governor Charlie Baker to sign a police reform bill, even though the bill hasn’t emerged from the conference committee yet.

This debate has been going on for a while now on Beacon Hill, but as the conference committee gets closer to reaching a final version of the police reform bill, members of law enforcement are speaking out against it.

Members of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association wrote to Governor Baker last week urging him to NOT sign the police reform package that is currently in the works.

The group takes issue with several of the bills components — including the limits on qualified immunity, the ban on choke holds and the use of deescalation tactics.

The Chiefs did say however they would support a plan that holds officers accountable for any and all acts of misconduct. They simply believe that the House and Senate bills do more to harm for officers than they do to help the community.

We reached out to several of the police chiefs and members of the conference committee.They didn’t get back to us because they were working diligently to reach an agreement on the bill’s final language.