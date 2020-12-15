MA positive test rate climbs 96% in 3 weeks

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is urging residents of the Commonwealth to follow DPH guidance and stay home this holiday season, this as COVID-19 numbers continue to spike across the state.

Since Thanksgiving, our seven-day positive test rate has risen by 96%, an increase that has many in the healthcare field both worried and exhausted. The state Department of Public Health reported more than 3,700 new cases on Tuesday.

Currently, more than 1,800 people are hospitalized for the virus and 371 people remain in the ICU.

Gov. Baker and other state health officials blame the increase in cases and hospitalizations on informal gatherings that took place around Thanksgiving.

“Because when folks are at home with family or friends they do tend to let their guard down, that’s where the virus thrives and over Thanksgiving in Massachusetts it clearly did,” Baker said.

Now, to prevent that from happening again around Christmas time, the state is asking residents to only celebrate with members of their household, postpone any travel plans, and follow state guidelines.

According to Gov. Baker, hope is on the horizon with a vaccine now being distributed, but in the meantime, you are still asked to wear your mask, avoid crowds and practice good hygiene.