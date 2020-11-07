MA residents asked to abide by curfew, mask mandates

BOSTON (WWLP) – New COVID restrictions went into effect today here in Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker said “we’ve done it once and we can do it again” he’s asking all Massachusetts residents to follow these new public health guidelines to prevent an increase in cases.

As part of an executive order filed by the Governor this week, Massachusetts residents must now wear a mask when in public even when social distancing is possible. Baker’s order also reinstates the stay at home advisory from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

To abide by the advisory, restaurants, entertainment venues, and liquor stores must stop serving people at 9:30 p.m. and must close their doors at 10 p.m.

One restriction that was put in place for the holiday season has to do with gathering sizes. Governor Baker has limited indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

Massachusetts residents are being asked to celebrate the holidays this year with just immediate family, a measure that many in the public health community say could save lives.