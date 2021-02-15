MA residents can search for vaccine appointments near them by using new ‘Vaxfinder’ tool

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over the weekend the Baker-Polito Administration announced changes to the state’s vaccine website.

The state has launched a ‘Vaxfinder‘ tool that allows residents to put in their zip code and find open vaccination appointments close to them.

After working with a software developer for a few weeks, the Baker administration adopted this new tool to streamline the vaccine sign-up process for older adults.

The ‘Vaxfinder’ tool can be found on the mass.gov website, but Baker warned residents that federal supply issues may force them to wait a little longer to sign up.

“Federal supply is limited, we currently get somewhere between 103,000 – 106,000 new doses a week, that’s not a heck of a lot more than we were getting a month ago,” Gov. Baker said over the weekend.

Gov. Baker reminded residents that if they don’t see an open appointment right away, they should keep checking back to the state’s website.

The governor is hoping that as the feds buy more doses and as more vaccines are approved the number of appointments that are available will increase.