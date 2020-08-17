MA residents voice opposition to changing state flag, seal

BOSTON (WWLP) – There have been some discussions on Beacon Hill about changing the state flag and the state seal, but is that decision popular among Massachusetts residents?

A new UMass Amherst poll found that only 23 percent of people are interested in changing the Native American symbol on the Massachusetts state flag.

The current state flag features a picture of a Native American standing beneath a disembodied arm and sword. Those who want it changed believe that the 122-year-old symbol promotes white supremacy and violence.

This year, state senators voted unanimously to create a panel to look into a new design for the state flag and the state seal, but more than 45 percent of people disagree with changing it in the first place.

So far, 39 communities in Massachusetts have passed resolutions in support of changing the state seal. Most of them are in western Massachusetts. Governor Charlie Baker said he is open to having discussions about changing the flag and seal.

A decision he said will only be made in conjunction with the legislature.