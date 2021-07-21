MA residents who worked through pandemic could receive additional benefits

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio, Texas. A federal judge says the IRS can’t keep withholding coronavirus relief payments from incarcerated people, potentially clearing the way for at least 80,000 checks totaling more than $100 million to be sent to people behind bars across the United States. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton late last month gives the IRS until Oct. 24 to reconsider the payments for those who were denied or had their money intercepted solely because of their incarceration. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – If you worked throughout the pandemic, you could receive additional retirement benefits from the state.

A new bill on Beacon Hill would give state workers three years of retirement credits for keeping the Commonwealth going during the pandemic. The frontline workers that would receive the credit include firefighters, police officers, EMTs, hospital workers, custodians, and much more.

“Public workers continued to go to work when many of us were staying home, and they were making this world and Massachusetts a lot safer for many of us, so this is really just a recognition and out attempt to hopefully say ‘thank you,'” Senator Velis said.

The bill would provide retirement credit to everyone regardless of how long you’ve worked in the public sector or how long you plan to stay. Now the first hearing on the bill was just held Wednesday, but with more than 100 co-sponsors and bipartisan support, lawmakers are really hoping to pass it this session.