MA residents will only get to shop tax-free for two days, not months

BOSTON (WWLP) – The tax-free weekend in Massachusetts is just a few days away, however, the holiday will only be a two-day event instead of Governor Charlie Baker’s plan to offer it for two whole months.

Baker’s plan never got the approval of lawmakers on Beacon Hill so tax-free shopping will only be available this weekend August 14 and 15. On Saturday and Sunday, shoppers in Massachusetts will be able to purchase their items without having to pay the state’s 6.25-percent sales tax.

The tax exemption can only be used to purchase retail items under $2,500. A few months ago, Gov. Baker proposed removing the state’s sales tax for the months of August and September, but his plan was never approved by the legislature.

Baker said removing the state’s sales tax for two months would help put money back into the pockets of residents all across the state. However, members of the legislature argued that there is a better way to do that and they hope to work together on a plan to invest in targeted areas like education and workforce development.