MA Sec. of State ‘extremely disappointed’ by new district maps

BOSTON (WWLP) – After the 2020 Census was released the House and Senate drafted new district maps to better represent residents across the Commonwealth, but the shifts in population forced lawmakers to cut entire cities and towns right in half.

House lawmakers redrew all 160 house districts and Senators did the same with all 40 senate districts. After the maps were approved by both branches they were then sent to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law. That’s when Secretary of State William Galvin released a statement expressing his ‘extreme disappointment’ with the Governor’s decision.

“With local precincts divided multiple ways, it will inevitably lead to chaos at the polls and make it impossible for voters to understand who their elected representatives are,” said State Secretary William Galvin.

Secretary Galvin argued that people living on the same street could have completely different ballots on Election Day. With voter participation already very low in most municipal elections Galvin argued that this change could make things worse.

These new districts are final since they have been signed into law. The next time they will change is when data from the 2030 Census is released.