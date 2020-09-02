MA Secretary of State getting ready to print November election ballot

BOSTON (WWLP) – Now that the state primary is behind us, the focus will shift to the general election in November.

On top of the highly contested race for president, the Massachusetts general election ballot will feature several different questions.

The first ballot question has to do with vehicle repair laws. A ‘YES’ vote on question one would require car manufacturers to share information about a vehicle with small, independent repair shops. Question 2 has to do with ranked-choice voting.

A ‘YES’ vote on Question 2 would support a system where you list candidates on the ballot in the order that you would elect them. For instance, next to your first pick, you would put a number 1, a 2 next to your second pick, and so on.

Now that the primary is over, Secretary of State William Galvin is looking ahead to the general election.

“That we can prepare to go to print on the ballots for November as rapidly as possible and we give voters the same options to protect their safety that they had going into this primary,” Galvin told 22News.

Massachusetts residents will have the option to vote by mail in the general election. They’ll also have the option to participate in early voting or they can vote on Election Day.

The winners of some of the primary races aren’t in the clear yet, they too will appear on the November ballot and will have to beat their challenger in order to assume a new position.