MA Secretary of State proposes early voting for 2020 presidential primary

BOSTON (WWLP) – Ten months before the 2020 Massachusetts presidential primary, Secretary of State William Galvin is pushing lawmakers to approve early voting.

Early voting is typically only used in general elections but Secretary Galvin on Thursday filed a proposal to change that.

“I think early voting has been a great success in our general elections. Right now the law only allows us to have it in the November elections, I would like to see it expanded to all elections but I’m not sure everyone’s willing to do that right now,” Secretary Galvin said.

The Massachusetts primary is scheduled for March 3rd. Secretary Galvin’s proposal would allow voters to start voting on February 24th and continue through February 28th.

Opponents of early voting worry that candidates participating in the primary will drop out of the race in that time frame, leaving voters without the option to choose someone else.

State Senators will hear Secretary Galvin’s proposal during next week’s budget debates.

