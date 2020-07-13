MA Senate passes to-go cocktail bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Senate and House have both passed different versions of the to-go cocktail bill, and now they’ll have to reach an agreement on the bill’s language before sending it to the governor to be signed into law.

The Senate’s bill would allow restaurants to sell mixed drinks in sealed containers alongside takeout and delivery orders. This is a measure that many in the bar and restaurant industry have been pushing for since the beginning to the pandemic.

“This has been an ongoing conversation about what the Commonwealth can and should do for our small restaurants, our large restaurants. How do we help them compete in this unforgivably complex time,” Senator Jo Comerford said.

The House’s version of the bill is very similar, and would still allow for people to order cocktails to go. The only difference between the two bills is how long the to-go cocktail option should last for.

Both chambers have until the end of the month to reach an agreement before the session ends.