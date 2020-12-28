MA senate vote could result in new laws around abortion access

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Christmas Eve, Governor Baker vetoed ‘The Roe Act’ sending the abortion access bill back to the legislature in the hopes that they will reconsider its language.

On Monday, the House voted to override that veto, bringing it one step closer to becoming a state law.

Lawmakers on Beacon Hill have been pushing to expand abortion access, allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to get an abortion without parental consent.

Governor Baker has now sent the bill back to the legislature twice, but lawmakers in both branches say they have the votes to override his most recent veto.

“We need Massachusetts to stand firm and make clear that reproductive rights issues, reproductive access issues, access to abortions is going to be protected here in Massachusetts, I hope that we override the Governor’s veto I certainly will be voting,” Sen. Lesser said.

Critics of the bill have expressed frustration with Democrats for seeking to expand abortion access. They believe that 16 is too young to make such a decision alone.

Now this debate is still ongoing, the House has sent the bill to the Senate and if they confirm it, the changes they’re calling for could become a new state law.