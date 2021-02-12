MA seniors warned about people trying to ‘scam’ them into bringing them for a vaccine

BOSTON (WWLP) – The system that allows a companion to get vaccinated with a senior has prompted an increase in internet scams.

This is a huge issue for the Baker administration. They’re urging anyone who is 75 or older that has been contacted for this reason to report it to the authorities.

Earlier this week, several posts on Craigslist showed that people were looking for 75-year-olds to schedule a vaccine appointment with. Several people even offered to pay seniors to drive together to a vaccination site.

All of this activity has now been condemned by Gov. Baker.

“Don’t take calls or offers from people you don’t know well or trust, and never share your personal information with anyone,” Baker said.

Baker’s companion policy has been criticized by several lawmakers on Beacon Hill.

They believe that residents who are healthy should be vaccinated after those who are most at risk, like residents with underlying conditions and those who work in public-facing jobs.