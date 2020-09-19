MA state budget held up by lack of federal funding

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers are waiting on critical funding from Washington, but negotiations over a second stimulus bill have stopped.

Early on in the pandemic, the state spent millions of dollars to help keep residents safe and now they’re looking to the federal government for reimbursement.

Next month, the temporary state budget that’s in place will expire.

Lawmakers on Beacon Hill say they are waiting to draft a final budget until they know how much funding will be included in the second federal relief package.

“So we really do need federal partnership to help with PPE funding, to help stabilize our hospital systems, to help provide critical healthcare services, and to help respond to this emergency situation,” Senator Lesser said.

Congress passed a $3.4 trillion stimulus bill with more than $800 billion for state and local governments, but the relief package has stalled.

The fear now is that the funding won’t be approved until after the election in November.