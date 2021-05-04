MA state leaders disagree about vaccine mandates for public employees

BOSTON (WWLP) – State leaders in the Commonwealth are at odds over vaccine mandates for public employees.

Well, Attorney General Maura Healey has been very vocal about her support for vaccine mandates for public employees but her stance is very different than the one held by Governor Charlie Baker.

Right now, public employees like teachers, correctional workers, and police officers are not required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As some businesses move to require their employees to get vaccinated, state leaders are considering what to do with the public workforce as well.

But, according to Gov. Baker, a mandate is not on the table at this time.

“The idea that I would kick somebody out of a job, especially in the kind’ve economy that we have now, because, ‘they wouldn’t get vaccinated right away on a EUA approved vaccine.’ No, I’m not going to play that game,” Baker said on Monday.

Gov. Baker said his focus right now is on improving access to the vaccine across the state.

He plans to open more ‘walk in vaccine clinics’ in the weeks to come.