MA state leaders ease staffing requirements to help hospitals keep up with COVID surge

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders have eased some of the staffing requirements at local hospitals giving nurses more flexibility when it comes to treating patients, but that’s not all.

So far, the Commonwealth has set up two field hospitals, one in Worcester and one in Lowell.

This allows hospitals to transfer COVID positive patients when they are done receiving critical care freeing up a bed for someone else who might need it.

“We’re in daily contact with the Commonwealth’s hospitals to make sure that they have enough capacity to treat both covid and non-covid patients,” Baker said on Friday.

On top of the state’s efforts around testing and treatment, Massachusetts is moving forward with its vaccine distribution plan. This will help to keep healthcare workers safe while also protecting some of the most vulnerable residents in our communities.

Starting Monday, first responders can begin signing up to receive their vaccines.

More than 100 sites have already been set up to help distribute these doses.