MA state leaders push back on Trump’s election intimidation ad

BOSTON (WWLP) – President Trump has launched a TV ad saying he will send poll watchers to monitor elections for possible voters fraud.

Poll intimidation of any kind is illegal in Massachusetts, and our Attorney General and Secretary of State said they won’t let it happen in November. Under state law, political agents, campaign workers, and volunteers must remain 150 feet from a polling place.

This rule is something that Secretary of State William Galvin said will apply to the poll monitors sent by the president.

“So, we have a pretty clear body of law which we enforce and obviously we don’t need his help to enforce the law, we do a pretty good job of it ourselves,” Galvin said.

Currently, there is a police officer stationed at each polling location in Massachusetts. They are the ones that will be enforcing the laws against voter intimidation.

There are only 43 days left until the November general election.