MA state legislature approves “Breakfast after the Bell” bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state legislature has passed a bill that would provide students with breakfast after the bell.

Currently more than 400,000 Massachusetts students rely on school meals for their daily nutrition. And the legislature’s new “breakfast after the bell” program would add additional resources for those students.

The bill, would require all public K‑12 schools with 60 percent or more students eligible for free or reduced lunch to offer breakfast after the instructional day begins.

According to Project Bread, one of the bill’s major advocates, “Students who consistently start their day with a healthy meal on average improved their math scores by 17 percent over students who skipped breakfast.”

The bill offers 3 different models including breakfast in the classroom, grab-and-go, and second-chance breakfast, allowing school districts to select the model that best fits their students’ needs.

Breakfast After the Bell is federally reimbursed, and could provide up to $25 million for school districts statewide. It now sits on Governor Baker’s desk waiting for him to sign it into law.