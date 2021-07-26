MA state officials consider mask mandates for unvaccinated students

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccine distribution and that includes kids age 12 to 17.

But, until we have a vaccine for kids under 12 many on Beacon Hill are calling for a mask mandate at schools. The joint committee on public held a hearing at the Boston Science Museum Monday to encourage parents and kids to get their vaccines.

Because vaccines are not available to children 12 or younger the public health committee is trying to draft new guidelines for the school year. Right now Massachusetts schools do not have a mask mandate but lawmakers are considering all their options to keep both students and staff safe.

“I think we seriously need to think about having children who have not been vaccinated, whether they be under 12, not able to be vaccinated yet or older but not vaccinated to wear a mask,” Senate President Karen Spilka said.

Officials at the department of elementary and secondary education are also in the process of drafting a plan for the upcoming school year. Right now, lawmakers say they are keeping their options open but they assured residents that there will be no vaccine mandates for kids, nor will they set up any more mass vaccination sites.