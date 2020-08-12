MA state rep. calls Gov. Baker’s travel ban “unconstitutional”

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker really came under fire when he added Rhode Island to the list of restricted states, but on Tuesday, he stood by his decision, and he even said it will stay in place until the data indicates that it’s safe.

Norfolk state Rep. Shawn Dooley wrote a lengthy Facebook post calling out Governor Baker for what he considers to be excessive restrictions. In the post, Dooley said quote, “I firmly believe this is unconstitutional.”

The Norfolk Republican went on to ask for help finding an attorney, and one that could help him file a federal lawsuit. Gov. Baker didn’t seem phased when asked about the post, he simply doubled down on the data that led him to restrict travel in the first place.

“I mean the numbers are the numbers and we had set a travel advisory based on a certain set of criteria and they exceeded them and if they come back down and they fall under them we’ll change our policy,” Baker said.

There are a few exceptions to this rule. Residents who live in border communities or those who work in Rhode Island are still allowed to come and go.

The governor is urging residents to limit their time in the Ocean State, but if you do find yourself there wear a mask, practice social distancing and maintain good hygiene.