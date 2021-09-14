MA state reps. fight to block vaccine checks at state buildings, schools

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Statehouse remains closed to the public as a way to protect those working inside.

Right now, there is no standard vaccine policy at the Statehouse and it’s causing some confusion among state leaders. On Monday, House Speaker Ron Mariano was asked when things at the Statehouse would return to normal.

Mariano said he’s concerned about implementing a vaccine mandate because about 160 members of the House refuse to disclose their vaccine status, and he believes that keeping lawmakers safe should be his top priority.

“I don’t want to have a two-tiered system where I’m asking folks to come in and work beside people who will not declare whether or not they’ve been vaccinated,” Mariano told reporters.

About a dozen house lawmakers have signed onto a bill that would ban government buildings, schools, and businesses from requiring visitors to show that they are vaccinated in order to enter. Supporters of that proposal want to see the building re-open so visitors can see this beautiful part of the freedom trail.

They believe immunocompromised lawmakers should continue to work from home.