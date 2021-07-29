MA State Treasurer and Auditor call on employees to get the vaccine or take weekly tests

BOSTON (WWLP) – With a rise in cases due to the Delta variant, Treasurer Goldberg wants to do everything she can to keep her employees safe, and by implementing a vaccine mandate and strict testing standards, she believes she’s also helping to keep the entire state safe as well.

According to Goldberg, there are more than 800 workers in the treasury department, including employees at the lottery, the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, and the office of debt management. Goldberg is the one of the first officials in Massachusetts to require vaccines or weekly tests, along with State Auditor Suzanne Bump. They are both hoping it will help to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

“We feel this is the right thing to do, it’s about safety, it’s about good health, it’s about your friends, your family, and your neighbors and that’s why we’re doing it,” Goldberg told 22News.

When asked if other offices in state government should follow her lead, Goldberg said that should be determined by the people running each department. As of right now, much of the treasury department is either working remotely or using a hybrid model. When they are in the office, Treasurer Goldberg has a strict mask wearing policy that employees must follow.