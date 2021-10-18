MA state worker vaccine deadline

(WWLP) Beginning Monday morning, state workers could lose their jobs if they still aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sunday was the deadline for Executive Branch state employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face potential loss of employment. The mandate impacts around 45,000 people regardless whether they’re working remotely or in-person.

More than 40,000 of those employees had either complied with the mandate or filed for an exemption. There is no option to get tested instead of being vaccinated or exempt. The deadline for religious and medical exemptions has passed.

The administration’s policy will use progressive discipline starting with a five-day, unpaid suspension for managers and bargaining unit members alike. Continued non-compliance for managers “will then result in termination of employment,” while bargaining unit members will first move on to a 10-day suspension.

All workers are expected to report to work as normal Monday unless told otherwise.