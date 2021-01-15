MA Statehouse increases security ahead of Inauguration Day

BOSTON (WWLP) – Ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, state capitols across the nation are ramping up their security measures to keep everyone safe.

The Statehouse in Boston is currently closed to the public, so anyone going in or out must show a pass. In the last few days, more officers have also been assigned to each door of the building.

According to Governor Charlie Baker, there is still no threat to public safety in Massachusetts. He also said he wasn’t aware of any planned demonstrations outside the Statehouse or in any other parts of the Commonwealth.

When asked about the additional officers and the barriers outside the building, Baker said he wouldn’t go into detail about the new security measures.

“But I will say this, we will have public safety personnel strategically located across the Commonwealth in case anything comes up,” Baker said on Friday.

The governor added that all of these measures have been put in place out of an abundance of caution.