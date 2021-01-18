MA statehouse increases security protocols ahead of inauguration day

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State capitols across the country are preparing for political violence ahead of the Inauguration.

In Boston, there is a large political presence both inside and outside the Statehouse. All entrances to the building have been blocked off.

Boston police officers have set up two row of barriers outside the main entrance to the statehouse, a place that’s typically used for protesters.

Governor Charlie Baker and members of the FBI’s Boston bureau said they aren’t aware of any planned demonstrations outside the building or in any other part of the Commonwealth for that matter.

“There are no known threats at this point in time here in the Commonwealth,” Governor Baker said.

The increased police presence and the additional barriers have been set up out of an abundance of caution.

The Governor has more than 500 members of the state’s national guard on standby and he said he is willing to deploy them to any part of the Commonwealth if assistance is needed before, during or after the inauguration.