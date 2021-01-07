MA Statehouse ramps up security after protests at nation’s capitol

BOSTON (WWLP) – Wednesday, the entrances to the building were blocked off, and even though there was no imminent threat to public safety, there was a heavy police presence inside and outside the building.

State lawmakers who were just sworn in to a new legislative session were asked to go home as state police officers began filing into Boston.

Thursday, the police presence around Governor Charlie Baker’s office was heavier than normal, even though Baker said there was still no threat to public safety.

“No known threats here in the Commonwealth, no known threats associated with this building or any other public building,” Baker said.

The Statehouse has been the location of many pro-Trump protests in the past, most of them were civil.

As of right now, no demonstrations are scheduled to take place here on in other parts of the Commonwealth.