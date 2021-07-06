MA Statehouse remains closed to the public

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state of Connecticut has officially re-opened its Statehouse.

The Statehouse is still closed to the public despite the fact that many people here on Beacon Hill are ready to open up the doors once again. When COVID-19 hit the Commonwealth, state officials closed the Statehouse to protect the lawmakers and staffers that work inside.

At that time, the legislature had to scramble to pass bills to protect public health and they wanted to make sure their health wasn’t in jeopardy during that process. But, now that more than 4.1 million residents are fully vaccinated – state leaders are ready for things to open back up.

“This is a magnificent building, we should be sharing it with our own citizens and with those from other parts of the country, and indeed other parts of the world who come here,” Secretary William Galvin said.

Secretary Galvin said he’s hoping the legislature will open parts of the building that can accommodate crowds of people while also keeping visitors away from private offices. Even though the building itself is still closed – people can sign up to take a tour of the beautiful statehouse grounds.