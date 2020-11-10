MA surgeon among Biden COVID advisors

FILE – In this June 11, 2020, file photo then Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles while speaking during a roundtable on economic reopening with community members in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Dr. Atul Gawande, a physician practicing endocrine surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Boston and a professor at Harvard Medical School, is among the group of doctors and scientists named to President-elect Joe Biden’s Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board.

The group is expected to consult with state and local officials and will advise Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and the transition team as it plans to take action to address the COVID-19 pandemic once Biden and Harris take office in January.

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Associate Dean for Health Equity Research at the Yale School of Medicine Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith will co-chair the advisory baord.

Along with Gawande, the other members include: Dr. Luciana Borio, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations who specializes in biodefense; Dr. Rick Bright, a former deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist and chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania; Dr. Celine Gounder, a clinical assistant professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine; Dr. Julie Morita, executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation; Dr. Michael Osterholm, who previously served as a science envoy for health security on behalf of the U.S. State Department; Loyce Pace, executive director and president of Global Health Council; Dr. Robert Rodriguez, a professor of emergency medicine at the UCSF School of Medicine; and Dr. Eric Goosby, a former interim Director of the White House’s Office of National AIDS Policy.

“The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations,” Biden said.