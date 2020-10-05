MA teachers unions push for remote learning after an increase in COVID cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – For several months now organizations like the Massachusetts Teachers Association have been pushing for remote learning to start the school year, but their requests have gone unanswered by many here on Beacon Hill.

Back in July, Governor Baker and Education Commission Jeff Riley called on school districts to come up with 3 different learning plans.

One which would have students back in the classroom, one that would have students learning remotely and a hybrid of both.

State leaders urged districts in the low to moderate risk category to offer in person learning and most of them did. Which frustrated many in the education community.

“We’re concerned that on the turn of a dime we’re going to have to go back to full remote, again creating an unstable situation for our students which could have been avoided,” Merrie Najim, President of MTA told 22News.

The MTA and other organizations like it – believe that if we continue holding school this way we will only see cases increase.

A move they say will put students, staff and the entire community at risk.