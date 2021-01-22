MA transportation secretary tapped for a federal highway administration position

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack will be joining the Federal Highway Administration next week, meaning that Jamey Tesler who oversees the RMV will step into her role.

Pollack has been a member of Gov. Baker’s cabinet for six years now, overseeing projects like the South Station expansion and the replacement of the Cape Cod bridges.

Baker said her transition is “incredibly bittersweet” but given how fast it all went down, he said that he hasn’t had the opportunity to choose a permanent replacement.

“We have not thought long and hard about a lot of this, I give Jamey enormous credit for being willing to be the acting,” Baker said on Thursday.

Gov. Baker believes that Pollack’s new role could benefit Massachusetts because there will be someone in Washington with knowledge of what’s going on across the state.

Pollack isn’t the only member of Baker’s cabinet who is leaving, Public Safety Secretary Thomas Turco said he plans to retire once the state is done with it’s pandemic response.