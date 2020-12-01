MA travel order: Only Hawaii remains low-risk

In this photo provided by Yoko Liriano, Bryant de Venecia poses for a photo with his paddleboard in Honolulu, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. He started stand-up paddle-boarding when there were fewer tourists coming to Hawaii during the pandemic. He’s among the Hawaii residents feeling ambivalence toward tourists returning now that the state is allowing incoming travelers to bypass a 14-day quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test. (Yoko Liriano via AP)

BOSTON (SHNS) – There’s now officially only one state remaining on the list of “lower-risk” destinations from which travelers to Massachusetts do not need to fill out a form and quarantine or test negative for COVID-19.

The Department of Public Health removed Vermont from the list of states exempt from Gov. Charlie Baker’s travel order, effective at 12:01 a.m. last Saturday, leaving only Hawaii.

When the travel restrictions first took effect in August, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Hawaii were all considered lower-risk states, with no quarantine period or negative test required for visitors from those locations or for Massachusetts residents returning from a trip.

States are considered lower-risk if their average daily cases are less than 10 per 100,000 residents and their positive test rate is below 5 percent.

The DPH moves states off the lower-risk list based on two week’s worth of data, and uses one week as the standards for moving states into the low-risk category.