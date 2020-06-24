MA Veterans Affairs Secretary asked to resign following Soldiers’ Home report

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Secretary of Veterans Affairs was asked to resign after a report was released on issues at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

Secretary Francisco Urena was asked to leave his position by Secretary Sudders because he failed to intervene when he knew about management issues at the Holyoke facility.

A report released by Governor Baker Wednesday outlined many of those details.

According to Mark Perlstine, the man hired by Governor Baker to look into the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, former superintendent Bennett Walsh was unqualified for the job. The report showed that Secretary Urena was aware of Walsh’s lack of experience and knew about issues at the facility well before the pandemic even started.

As outlined in the report, the Department of Veteran Services had a responsibility to oversee Bennett Walsh and the Soldiers’ Home and failed to do so. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

The report found that Secretary Urena knew about Walsh’s anger problems and even arranged for a coach to work with him on it. When Walsh was missing from the Holyoke facility during important times, Secretary Urena asked him to come in but did not take any further disciplinary action.

Governor Baker has appointed Cheryl Poppe, former Superintendent of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, to take over Secretary Urena’s position.