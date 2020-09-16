MA voters have several options for Nov. 3 elections

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents have several options when it comes to casting their ballots in the November election.

The pandemic has forced states to expand their voting options, which means if you don’t want to vote a certain way, you don’t have to. For instance, Massachusetts voters can now cast their ballot by mail. A process the Secretary of state’s office has been working to perfect for months now.

If voting by mail isn’t your thing, you’re in luck because you still have two other options.

You can participate in early voting which takes place on the week leading up to the election OR you can vote in person on election day. One thing that has remained the same is that you can only vote once.

“So, I think we’re gonna take a lot of precautions to make sure there’s no fraud but once again I think the right of people to vote is more important than protecting a criminal class, we’ll take that risk and those who take that risk who are criminals will be prosecuted,” Secretary Galvin said.

More than 1.7 million residents voted in the state primary, a number that Secretary Galvin is expecting to be even higher for the General Election on Nov. 3.