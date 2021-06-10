MacCormack named Baker’s press secretary

Normally a busy corridor that includes the Treasurer Goldberg’s offices and Auditor Bump’s offices, this hallway on the second floor of the State House now features dark doorways and deserted walkways. (Photo: Chris Van Buskirk/SHNS)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Following the departure last month of Gov. Charlie Baker’s long-time communications director, Terry MacCormack has been promoted to press secretary, filling the number two role in the Republican’s communications shop as Baker nears the homestretch of his second term in office.

The departure of Elizabeth Guyton from the administration has resulted in several Baker aides climbing the ladder in the governor’s communications office, with Sarah Finlaw taking over for Guyton and MacCormack filling Finlaw’s role.

MacCormack, a Northeastern University graduate who worked on the governor’s campaign before joining the administration, has held the title of deputy communication director and digital director.

The Cohasset native has also worked at the Massachusetts Republican Party. With MacCormack taking over more responsibility, deputy press secretary Maura Driscoll takes over as digital director where Finlaw said she will “help drive the administration’s digital strategy and social media presence.”

Driscoll was the deputy digital director and held a similar position on Baker’s 2018 campaign when she worked with MacCormack to help reelect the governor to a second term.

Before joining the governor’s team, she worked as chief of staff to Ipswich Republican Rep. Brad Hill. She is a graduate of Union College and is a native of Manchester-by-the Sea.