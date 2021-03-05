Maine adjusts quarantine requirements, sets bar service date

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, Maine Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the Budget address to the Legislature at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Maine has become the eighth state to legalize medically assisted suicide. Mills signed the bill on Wednesday, June 12. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Effective immediately, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island have been added to Maine’s list of states exempt from the COVID-19 test or quarantine requirement there, Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday.

While federal requirements related to international travel remain in effect, Maine has also changed its policy, effective immediately, to exempt those who have either recently had COVID-19 or been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless of their state of origin, from the test or quarantine requirement.

The governor’s Moving Maine Forward plan also sets a target reopening date of March 26 for indoor service at bars.

The plan also loosens gathering size and business capacity constraints.