Maine voters will decide the fate of major New England energy project

BOSTON (WWLP) – Voters across the state of Maine are headed to the polls on Tuesday and one of the questions that will appear on the ballot has to do with the New England Clean Energy Connect.

For years now, Massachusetts has been trying to buy hydroelectric power generated in Quebec. In order to get that energy to the Commonwealth, power lines will have to run through the state of Maine.

Maine residents that vote ‘yes’ want to ban the construction of the project and send the proposal to the legislature to decide. A ‘No’ vote would would allow the project to proceed which is what state leaders are hoping to see happen.

“This project should move forward, and I think it has a lot to do with why energy secretary Granholm in the Biden Administration made absolutely clear last week that she believes this project should move forward as well, this is a big deal,” Governor Baker said.

A similar energy proposal was filed in the state of New Hampshire but residents there overwhelmingly opposed the project.

Opponents of both energy proposals say they don’t want to lose their view just to be an extension cord for the state of Massachusetts.