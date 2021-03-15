Mariano: Gush of federal aid needs to be spent wisely

BOSTON (SHNS) – Appearing at Quincy City Hall with the mayor and U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch, House Speaker Ron Mariano said Monday that the funding becoming available through the federal stimulus would allow the state to help schools with reopening and address equity problems in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.

Mariano joined Lynch and Mayor Thomas Koch in his home city for one of several press conferences the congressman planned throughout his district with mayors to discuss the “American Rescue Plan,” which is slated to deliver more than $8 billion in direct aid to state and local government on top of $1.8 billion in assistance for K-12 education.

“This is vital to us going forward and recovering after this pandemic. It is extremely important that we get this money and we use this money wisely to deal with some of the disparities in the vaccination, to deal with some of the problems with reopening schools. All of these are real issues,” Mariano said.

The House last week passed legislation that would limit unemployment insurance rate increases on employers and offer workers new COVID-19 paid sick leave and a tax credit on unemployment benefits.

“They pale in comparison to what can be done with what the Congressman is delivering today,” Mariano said about the pieces of that bill.

The speaker noted that the House created a new committee, the House Federal Stimulus and Census Oversight, in preparation for this moment to examine how the money should be spent. The new committee is chaired by Rep. Dan Hunt, of Dorchester.

“I can’t stress enough how important this is to the recovery of Massachusetts,” Mariano said.