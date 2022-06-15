BOSTON (SHNS) – While House and Senate members have not weighed in yet, the chairs of their Ways and Means committees are already negotiating how to allocate the state’s still-developing fiscal 2022 surplus as well as its remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, Speaker Ron Mariano said Wednesday.

Both branches have amended and approved fiscal 2023 budget bills, which are the focus of talks within a House-Senate conference committee chaired by House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz of Boston and Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues of Westport.

“I was under the assumption that the chairman of Ways and Means in the House and the chairman of Ways and Means in the Senate were negotiating three things: the budget, the expenditure of ARPA money, and the expenditure of the surplus money,” Mariano told reporters after a State House caucus Wednesday.

Typically, negotiations on major bills occur after both branches publicly debate, amend and pass bills on the topics. “We’ve been in constant conversation with my counterpart on the Senate side related to all those things that the speaker just laid out,” said Michlewitz. “There’s been no final decisions on any of this at this point in time. There’s still a lot of different balls in the air here that we’re trying to juggle and figure out exactly what’s the right, appropriate place to be landing on all those particulars.” Michlewitz added that “there’s a lot of different avenues that we can take here.”

House members of the Joint Economic Development Committee stripped about $2.3 billion in ARPA spending recommended by Gov. Charlie Baker out of an economic development bill before advancing a $1.2 billion bill this week. The Legislature has until the end of 2024 to obligate the remaining ARPA funds.