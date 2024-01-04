BOSTON (SHNS) – Lawmakers kicked off a mostly ceremonial return to business Wednesday just as half a dozen major policy packages finally arrived on their doorstep, including one that House Speaker Ron Mariano dubbed a “real sticky issue.”

Secretary of State William Galvin shipped seven proposed initiative petitions to the Legislature, formally teeing up decisions on whether legislators will take action themselves or leave the weighty choices — such as whether to stop using standardized MCAS tests as a graduation requirement — for voters to decide on Nov. 5, 2024. The campaigns behind the petitions said in November they had secured enough signatures to secure ballot access.

Legislative leaders in past cycles have opted to intervene and craft compromises that stopped some questions from reaching the ballot, but this year’s crop of proposals has received a mostly quiet or lukewarm reception on Beacon Hill.

Mariano, a former teacher, said he has “never been a big MCAS reformer” amid a push led by the Massachusetts Teachers Association to decouple the exams from high school graduation standards.

“MCAS was something we put a great thought and effort into, and we gave an awful lot of money to the educational system when we passed the ed reform bill with the understanding that there had to be some degree of accountability,” he told reporters outside his office Wednesday.

Galvin certified that campaigns behind each of the proposed questions had collected signatures from at least the required 74,574 registered voters.

Measures that cleared the first major signature hurdle would explicitly allow the state auditor to audit the Legislature (94,404 signatures certified); eliminate a requirement that students obtain sufficient MCAS scores to attain a high school diploma (101,511 signatures); allow drivers for platforms like Uber and Lyft to unionize (83,788 signatures); eliminate the separate, lower minimum wage for tipped workers (84,804 signatures); and legalize natural psychedelic substances such as psilocybin mushrooms (96,277 signatures).

“Psychedelics is a new one to me,” Mariano said. “That’s the first I’ve heard of that.”

The list also includes two versions of an industry-backed question deeming app-based drivers as independent contractors while giving them some new benefits (91,666 and 90,112 certified signatures).

Galvin’s office said another three ballot questions reframing the relationship between app-based drivers and the companies that hire them, a charged political issue whose path to the ballot in 2022 was blocked by the courts, “are expected” to head to the Legislature later this month once his staff finishes reviewing the petitions.

The national group One Fair Wage is pushing 2024 ballot campaigns in Arizona, Ohio, California, Michigan and Massachusetts to increase minimum wages. Their effort here aims to gradually eliminate the separate rate of pay for tipped workers and instead require business to pay them the same minimum wage as all other employees.

Under existing law, which the Legislature overhauled in 2018 as part of a “grand bargain” package that prevented several ballot questions from going before voters, tipped employees must be paid at least $6.75 an hour so long as gratuities bring their total pay up to $15 per hour. Employers are responsible for covering any difference.

Mariano recalled his work as majority leader in 2018 to negotiate the grand bargain — “or whatever you call that crazy thing we did a couple of years ago,” he said — as he reflected on the latest tipped minimum wage proposal.

“Tipped wages is a real sticky issue,” he said. “It’s a difficult issue for both sides. You can be sympathetic to the waiters who are making their living on tips, but you could also be sympathetic to the business owners who are trying to make a profit. If you start adding 15 to 20 percent onto the price of a meal, it gets to the point where people stop going.”

Lawmakers have three options for each proposed ballot question: approve it as drafted, suggest a substitute version or take no action. If they do not act by April 30, campaigns will need to collect another 12,429 voter signatures and file them with local officials by June 19, then with the secretary of state’s office by July 3.

Measures that clear that hurdle — and any potential court challenges, which have disrupted ballot question campaigns over the years — can go before voters at the Nov. 5, 2024 statewide election.

The second year of the two-year term often features more substantial action than the first, with House and Senate Democrats needing to iron out their differences by the July 31 end of formal sessions for 2024.

Mariano has said he plans to bring forward legislation cracking down on the nonconsensual transmission of explicit images, often referred to as “revenge porn,” in the near future. He told reporters he “would think it’d be something we can get rid of fairly quickly.”

“There seems to be agreement on what exactly we want to do with it and where we want to categorize it. That was the problem before,” Mariano said.

Both branches moved last year to rein in the problem, but senators did not leave themselves enough time to wrap up a bill before the term ended. In October, the Judiciary Committee advanced a new version (H 4115), which is pending before the House Ways and Means Committee, that also features reforms to address coercive control and criminal harassment.

Mariano said it’s his “hope that we would get some buy-in” on those additions.

“It still has to get through the other side,” he said in an apparent reference to the Senate. “The bills were significantly different when I first read them. Now, there were changes that I don’t know about, so we’ll just see how that plays out.”

After overseeing significant increases in state spending, House and Senate budget-writers face a trickier financial situation. Tax revenues are lagging far below projections, the emergency shelter crisis could cost nearly $1 billion this year and next year, and it’s not clear if Massachusetts will need to repay the federal government after misusing $2.5 billion in relief on unemployment aid.

Mariano suggested Tuesday a need for “fiscal prudence.” Asked Wednesday if he regrets backing such large spending increases in recent years — the current $56 billion fiscal 2024 budget is about 16 percent larger than two years prior — he replied, “Regrets is a strong word.”

“Having been around as long as I’ve been around, I understand that everything is cyclical. When you’re riding the wave, it’s only a matter of time before you’re going to fall off the wave and hit the bottom,” the 17-term Democrat said. “Those of us who have been around a while have sort of expected some sort of contraction. The severity is always the question. The severity is what we’re going to be faced with, I think, pretty quickly, so we’ll just have to figure it out.”