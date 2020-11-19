Markey hires John Walsh as chief of staff

U.S. Senator Edward Markey and Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor debate on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the GBH Studios in Brighton, Mass. The debate was the only MA Senate Debate between Markey and his Republican challenger. O’Connor. Due to COVID-19, Sen. Markey and O’Connor debated from separate rooms at the GBH Studios in Brighton. (Meredith Nierman / GBH News)

BOSTON (SHNS) – John Walsh, who helped engineer Deval Patrick’s successful first run for governor and this year managed the reelection campaign of U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, is moving inside government. Markey on Wednesday announced that Walsh will join his office as chief of staff.

“John drove my re-election campaign to an historic victory. He is a brilliant strategist, an effective leader, and a committed public servant,” Markey said in a statement. “John has the experience and visionary thinking to drive our progressive movement forward and pass a Green New Deal. I look forward to continuing our partnership and friendship, and creating bold, progressive change across our country together.”

Walsh served as chair of the Massachusetts Democratic Party from 2007 to 2013.

A graduate of Cardinal Spellman High School in Brockton and later Princetown University, Walsh was a selectman in his hometown of Abington for 10 years beginning in 1983.