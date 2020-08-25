Markey-Kennedy immigration town hall called off

BOSTON (SHNS) – After touting the importance of a Wednesday afternoon immigration town hall with Sen. Ed Markey and primary challenger Rep. Joe Kennedy III, the Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy Coalition announced Tuesday that the pre-primary event had been “postponed” but did not announce a new date for the event.

No reason was announced for the postponement, but a MIRA official, without elaborating, told the News Service it was due to a “scheduling conflict.”

On Monday, the MIRA Coalition described the forum as “another opportunity for new American voters to engage in such an important conversation with the two candidates before the September 1st election.”

Paul Watanabe, director of the Institute for Asian American Studies at the University of Massachusetts Boston, was scheduled to moderate the event.