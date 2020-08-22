Markey launches postal problems portal

BOSTON (SHNS) – U.S. Sen. Ed Markey on Friday announced a new online portal for Bay Staters and post office staff to report individual mail problems and delivery delays arising from recent changes implemented at the United States Postal Service.

Many eyes are on the postal system as local election officials brace for a pandemic-era flood of mail-in ballots. Markey is also calling for state and local election officials to “deploy hundreds of ballot drop-off boxes throughout the state” instead of mailing them in.

Many municipalities have already set up such drop-boxes — Secretary of State William Galvin on Thursday published a list of 193 of them.