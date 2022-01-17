Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy remembered in the State House

BOSTON (WWLP) – Monday is the celebration of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and on MLK day this year we are looking back at all that he’s accomplished.

Before Dr. King became a civil rights icon, he spent years in Boston and actually graduated from Boston University in 1950. He also spent time at basketball courts across the city and eventually met the love of his life, her name of course was Coretta Scott King.

For more than 30 years now, Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been celebrated on the third Monday in January. Residents use this day to reflect on Dr. King’s legacy, which helped to shape the civil rights movement that we know today.

Two year’s after Dr. King’s famous ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, he came to the Massachusetts State House to address members of the legislature. Even though there is no recording of Dr. King’s speech at the State House, historians say he almost repeated verbatim the last words of the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.

Former Governor Michael Dukakis, who was a young state representative at the time, said Dr. King’s presence was felt as soon as he walked into the house chamber.

Today, we as Americans benefit so much from Dr. King’s legacy, from voting rights to desegregation and much much more.