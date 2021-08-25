Masking up in Catholic schools

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Archdiocese of Boston has informed 69 Catholic schools it directly controls that they should plan on implementing universal indoor masking through Oct. 1, the same policy that state officials are implementing for public school students age 5 and older.

“We support Governor Charlie Baker’s emphasis on ensuring a safe reopening of schools for all the children of the Commonwealth,” the archdiocese said in a statement Wednesday. On Oct. 1, the archdiocese plans to “evaluate our policy moving forward reflecting on state and federal guidance, updated health data, and input from schools and parents.”

The policy applies to students, teachers, and staff in the schools directly controlled by the archdiocese, and the archdiocese “strongly recommends” that a similar approach be taken in 31 other Catholic schools that are private independent schools or Catholic schools run by religious orders.