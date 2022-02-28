BOSTON (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone up by 8 cents a gallon, putting a massive financial strain on residents all across the state.

There are several financial assistance program that the state offers right now and they are designed to help residents afford oil to heat their homes. But when it comes to financial assistance at the pump, those programs are virtually non-existent.

According to a new survey from AAA, gas prices in Massachusetts are at about 3 dollars and 42 cents a gallon. That’s up 24 cents a gallon over the last month and 98 cents higher than last year.

State leaders said they believe the spike in crude oil prices is the result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

They say moments like this could be prevented.

“It does certainly emphasize the need for us to go electric and take off our reliance on gas,” said Karen Spilka, Senate President.

There are several proposal before the legislature right now to help the Commonwealth become environmentally friendly, all while simultaneously cutting our reliance on foreign oil.

State leaders said today that their hearts go out to everyone affected by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

They are in contact with the Massachusetts delegation in Washington to lend help wherever it’s needed.