Mass. Dems opening up remaining delegate breakfasts

BOSTON (SHNS) – As Democrats gather virtually this week for their party’s presidential nominating convention, the Massachusetts Democratic Party has decided to make the rest of its planned daily breakfasts, sessions that feature speeches from party heavyweights and special guests, open to the press and public.

The party did not circulate a schedule of convention week events ahead of time and late Tuesday morning told the News Service that it was hosting a virtual breakfast at 7:30 a.m. each morning Monday through Thursday.

Senate President Karen Spilka hosted the virtual breakfast Monday morning, at which delegates heard from U.S. Reps. Jim McGovern and Lori Trahan, former ambassador to Denmark Rufus Gifford, Secretary of State William Galvin, Connecticut Congresswoman Johanna Hayes, and Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

Tuesday morning, Attorney General Maura Healey played host of a breakfast that included remarks from U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, Congresswoman Deb Haaland of New Mexico, Auditor Suzanne Bump and DNC Vice Chair Michael Blake. Neither Monday nor Tuesday’s breakfast was streamed live or archived on the party’s social media channels.

The party initially said that the breakfasts would be open only to delegates and closed to the press. When the convention is held as an in-person event, the daily breakfasts are open to members of the press covering the state’s delegation.

On Tuesday afternoon, the party reversed course and said the two remaining breakfast sessions will be streamed live on the party’s YouTube page.

On Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m., House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Boston Mayor Martin Walsh will jointly host a breakfast featuring U.S. Reps. Bill Keating, Joseph Kennedy III, and Ayanna Pressley. Former Gov. Deval Patrick will host the final of four delegate breakfasts Thursday morning, featuring remarks from U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, DNC Vice Chair Congresswoman Grace Meng and DNC Chairman Tom Perez.